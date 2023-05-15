Coimbatore Corporation Councillor disqualified for not attending three council meetings consecutively

May 15, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

As Coimbatore Corporation Councillor S. Nivetha of Ward 97 in the South Zone was absent for three consecutive general meetings of the Council, she was disqualified as per the provisions in the Tamil Nadu District Municipalities Act.

Corporation South Zone Chairperson R. Dhanalakshmi claimed that Ms. Nivetha was sporadically visiting the ward for a few months and that the reason for her absenteeism was yet to be determined. “I am yet to inquire her regarding this. At present, party workers have been monitoring the ward and will continue to do so,” she said.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said the Council has to decide on her reinstatement in the next meeting. He said Ms. Nivetha had so far attended only four of the 11 meetings. On the possibility of Ms. Nivetha repeating this absenteeism, he said, “There are no provisions in the Act for such repetition. The reinstatement of a councillor is up to the Council after disqualification.”

Ms. Nivetha was not reachable for comment.

The Council reinstated S. Abdul Kathar, Councillor of Ward 95, who had been disqualified as he did not attend the last three meetings.

The Corporation, in a release, said the Councillor, in a letter dated May 9, claimed that he suffered a major leg injury in an accident on December 29 last year, due to which he was unable to attend the meetings.

He had attended the council meeting held on Monday during which Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar announced that he was reinstated by the Council.

The Corporation recorded 93% attendance of Councillors (for 100 wards) at the meeting on Monday.

