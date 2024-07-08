The Coimbatore Corporation council on Monday, July 8, 2024, broke into a heated argument over the reasons for the resignation tendered on July 3, by former mayor Kalpana Anandakumar.

ADVERTISEMENT

At a special council meeting chaired by Deputy Mayor R. Vetriselvan, one resolution, pertaining to the resignation, was presented before the council. The meeting adjourned five minutes after it began at 10.30 a.m., with Mr. Vetriselvan stating that the State Election Commission would assign a date soon for indirect elections to appoint the next Mayor.

However, several AIADMK and CPI(M) councillors sought to discuss the reasons Ms. Anandakumar gave for her sudden resignation. “She cited health and personal issues, but if that’s true, she should also step down as a councillor,” a member argued.

ADVERTISEMENT

In response, DMK councillors questioned the resignation of former AIADMK Mayor S.M. Velusamy during his tenure in 2014. “That should be scrutinised as well,” one DMK councillor stated.

Speaking to the media, R. Prabhakaran (AIADMK), councillor of Ward 47, called on the State government to investigate the Mayor’s resignation. “There have been several allegations of corruption against the Mayor and her husband, and it would be unfair to let them off the hook without a thorough investigation,” he said.

When asked about the next Mayor, Mr. Prabhakaran said, “No matter who comes, they will not have the power to bring about change. It would be best for the Corporation Commissioner to take matters into his own hands and work for the people.”

Several councillors also questioned Ms. Kalpalana’s absence from the council meeting. “Unless she makes a statement, we cannot be sure she was not forced to resign,” a councillor remarked.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.