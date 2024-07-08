GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

At special meet, Coimbatore Corporation councillors split over Mayor’s resignation

While several AIADMK and CPI (M) councillors wanted to discuss Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar’s sudden resignation, DMK councillors, in response, brought up the resignation of a former AIADMK mayor in 2014

Updated - July 08, 2024 04:01 pm IST

Published - July 08, 2024 02:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
A special Corporation Council meeting was held in Coimbatore on Monday, July 8, 2024, where one resolution, pertaining to the Mayor’s resignation, was presented before the council

A special Corporation Council meeting was held in Coimbatore on Monday, July 8, 2024, where one resolution, pertaining to the Mayor’s resignation, was presented before the council | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

The Coimbatore Corporation council on Monday, July 8, 2024, broke into a heated argument over the reasons for the resignation tendered on July 3, by former mayor Kalpana Anandakumar.

At a special council meeting chaired by Deputy Mayor R. Vetriselvan, one resolution, pertaining to the resignation, was presented before the council. The meeting adjourned five minutes after it began at 10.30 a.m., with Mr. Vetriselvan stating that the State Election Commission would assign a date soon for indirect elections to appoint the next Mayor.

However, several AIADMK and CPI(M) councillors sought to discuss the reasons Ms. Anandakumar gave for her sudden resignation. “She cited health and personal issues, but if that’s true, she should also step down as a councillor,” a member argued.

In response, DMK councillors questioned the resignation of former AIADMK Mayor S.M. Velusamy during his tenure in 2014. “That should be scrutinised as well,” one DMK councillor stated.

Speaking to the media, R. Prabhakaran (AIADMK), councillor of Ward 47, called on the State government to investigate the Mayor’s resignation. “There have been several allegations of corruption against the Mayor and her husband, and it would be unfair to let them off the hook without a thorough investigation,” he said.

When asked about the next Mayor, Mr. Prabhakaran said, “No matter who comes, they will not have the power to bring about change. It would be best for the Corporation Commissioner to take matters into his own hands and work for the people.”

Several councillors also questioned Ms. Kalpalana’s absence from the council meeting. “Unless she makes a statement, we cannot be sure she was not forced to resign,” a councillor remarked.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / corporations / public employees / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.