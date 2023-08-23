ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore Corporation council secretary transferred

August 23, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Commissionerate of Municipal Administration (CMA) has in an order dated August 21 transferred Coimbatore Corporation council secretary A. Amalraj to the vacant post of council secretary in Erode Corporation.

The move comes after Mr. Amalraj allegedly claimed to be the ‘Law Officer in charge’ of the Corporation and demanded remuneration between October 2022 and May 2023, amounting to ₹1.65 lakh.

However, the Department of Municipal Administration had scrapped the position in the Corporation by Government Order 152 on October 20, 2022, and the G.O. was passed by the council at a meeting held on May 15.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap on August 18 told reporters that he had instructed the council secretary to return the amount to the Corporation.

Following this, S.P Thiagarajan, a Coimbatore-based activist, who flagged the issue, said that returning the money will not suffice and stricter action must be taken.

Mr. Amalraj has been transferred as per Rule 214(2) under the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Rules 2023.

