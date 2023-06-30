Coimbatore Corporation Council reinstates DMK’s S. Nivetha as Ward 97 Councillor

June 30, 2023 02:50 pm | Updated 02:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation Council on Friday, unanimously agreed to reinstate S. Nivetha (23) as the Councillor of Ward 97.

The youngest councillor in Coimbatore city had been disqualified last month as she had failed to attend three consecutive meetings of the Corporation, as per the provisions in the Tamil Nadu District Municipalities Act.

CCMC Commissioner M. Prathap announced at the general meeting on Friday that Ms. Nivetha had cited health-related issues as the reason for not attending the last meeting held on May 15 in her letter dated June 23 to the civic body.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Nivetha attended the meeting at the Victoria Hall on June 29, and as per sources, this is the fifth of the 11 meetings she has taken part in, since her induction into the Council.

The reinstated Councillor refused to comment regarding this. She is the daughter of DMK’s Coimbatore east district in-charge Maruthamalai Senathipathy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.