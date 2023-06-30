HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore Corporation Council reinstates DMK’s S. Nivetha as Ward 97 Councillor

The 23-year-old councillor had been disqualified last month as she had failed to attend three consecutive meetings of the Corporation

June 30, 2023 02:50 pm | Updated 02:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
S. Nivetha of the DMK

S. Nivetha of the DMK | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation Council on Friday, unanimously agreed to reinstate S. Nivetha (23) as the Councillor of Ward 97.

The youngest councillor in Coimbatore city had been disqualified last month as she had failed to attend three consecutive meetings of the Corporation, as per the provisions in the Tamil Nadu District Municipalities Act.

CCMC Commissioner M. Prathap announced at the general meeting on Friday that Ms. Nivetha had cited health-related issues as the reason for not attending the last meeting held on May 15 in her letter dated June 23 to the civic body.

Ms. Nivetha attended the meeting at the Victoria Hall on June 29, and as per sources, this is the fifth of the 11 meetings she has taken part in, since her induction into the Council.

The reinstated Councillor refused to comment regarding this. She is the daughter of DMK’s Coimbatore east district in-charge Maruthamalai Senathipathy.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu / local authority

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.