Coimbatore Corporation council passes 333 resolutions; sterilisation of stray dogs, Vellalore fire top discussions

The Coimbatore Corporation convened its ordinary council meeting and passed 333 resolutions addressing various civic issues on Friday, July 26, 2024.

However, the meeting witnessed objections from several councillors who pointed out that the civic body often passed resolutions without conducting discussions beforehand.

“We have repeatedly asked for a fruitful discussion session, but the resolutions are always passed in a hurry,” said councillor R. Prabhakaran (AIADMK), who staged a sit-in against the hike in online building plan approval fee.

Among the resolutions passed, notable topics included the proposed fee hike for stray dog sterilisation from ₹700 to ₹1,650 for the capture, sterilisation, and relocation of each dog. This will also include pre- and post-operative care and medicines.

In a resolution, the civic body reported spending ₹76 lakh over 20 days to completely control the fire at the Vellalore dumpyard earlier this year, utilising water from the Ukkadam sewage treatment plant. The expenses also covered the purchase of several respirator masks for officials at ₹1,800 each, as well as a large water tanker and a lorry, which will be used for future incidents of this nature.

“We have also used many preventative mechanisms such as regular water supply and 24/7 monitoring by four personnel. Based on heat mapping, the Forest Department will alert us during the summer so we can begin watering down the area before a fire occurs,” Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran said.

However, this expenditure faced criticism from several councillors and activists, who argued that controlling fire at the dumpyard should not cost more than ₹30 lakh. “The charges for masks and food provided to workers and officials appear exorbitant and need to be examined,” said K.S. Mohan, secretary of the Kurichi-Vellalore Pollution Prevention Action Committee.

In response to the councillors’ discussion on water supply to the city, the Commissioner said the Kerala government had submitted a proposal to the Central Water and Power Research Station in Pune, seeking expert recommendations to increase the Siruvani Dam’s storage capacity and provide more water to Coimbatore during the summer.

During the meeting, councillor R. Udhayakumar (DMK) highlighted the swift action taken by three sanitation officials in Kovaipudur, in finding and returning a 7.5-sovereign gold chain to a family that had mistakenly discarded it with their daily waste.

