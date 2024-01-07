GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coimbatore Corporation contractors to plant saplings in 100 wards

January 07, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore Corporation Contractors Association members will plant 5,000 saplings in all the 100 wards of the city, with the approval from the authorities.

The Association took the decision at its annual meeting on Sunday. It also decided to organise free eye and dental check up and treatment camps for students in Corporation schools in the city. This year, the camps will be held at 90 schools.

The Association also decided to bring in an all-inclusive tendering process to ensure equal opportunities for all its members. Currently, its members are involved in projects worth ₹1,500 crore across the government departments. The Association will endure to increase it to ₹2,500 crore, it said.

