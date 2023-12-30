GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coimbatore Corporation contractors demand payment of dues

December 30, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore Corporation Contractors Welfare Association has demanded early settlement of dues for completed projects in the city.

At a meeting of the Association held recently, the members spoke about the outstanding payments resulting from completed Coimbatore Corporation contract works. The bill amount and the pending 5% deduction, overdue for several years, were highlighted by the members. The Association resolved to expedite the process of settling the dues following a resolution passed in the Corporation Council meeting.

The Association will make a formal request to the Corporation demanding prompt disbursement of the outstanding bill amount and the long-pending 5% deduction. It has been stipulated that the 2% GST deduction made by the Coimbatore Corporation must be remitted to the GST account by the 10th of each month.

It was also decided to demand that the 1% advance payment (EMD) for L2 and above contractors participating in tenders should be refunded post-approval of section.

