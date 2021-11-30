Coimbatore Corporation contractor fined

Coimbatore

30 November 2021 00:14 IST

Coimbatore Corporation on Monday penalised a contractor of a public toilet at Gandhipuram Town Bus Stand for overcharging users.

A release from the civic body said Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara ordered imposing the of ₹ 5,000 on the contractor.

The contractor charged ₹5 a user instead of the Corporation-fixed rate of ₹. 1, the release said and added that the Commissioner also cancelled the contract given to the contractor and ordered the officials concerned to include the toilet in the list of assets to be auctioned for maintenance.

Further, he also asked officials to place the contractor on the black list.

This was during an inspection he conducted at the Bus Stand to check on the repair work the Corporation was carrying out after a concrete patch from the roof the Platform One fell a few days ago.

The release said the Commissioner also inspected the health wing workers going house-to-house to eradicate mosquito breeding sources and spray anti-larval chemicals. He then went to the sanitary inspector’s office in Ward 74 to check attendance register and the Corporation officials’ quarters in Ward 50, Tatabad, to check structural stability.