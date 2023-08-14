ADVERTISEMENT

 Coimbatore Corporation contract worker electrocuted

August 14, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A conservancy worker of the Coimbatore Municipal Corporation died of electric shock at Ukkadam in the city on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as K. Mahendran (35), a resident of the housing unit at Ukkadam. The police said that Mahendran suffered electric shock while operating a sound system on the premises of Muthumariamman temple at S.H.Colony, Ukkadam, on Sunday noon. Though he was rushed to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, doctors said that he was already dead. The Ukkadam police have registered a case based on the complaint lodged by Mahendran’s wife M. Maragathamani (33), also a contract worker of the Corporation.  

