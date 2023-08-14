HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

 Coimbatore Corporation contract worker electrocuted

August 14, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A conservancy worker of the Coimbatore Municipal Corporation died of electric shock at Ukkadam in the city on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as K. Mahendran (35), a resident of the housing unit at Ukkadam. The police said that Mahendran suffered electric shock while operating a sound system on the premises of Muthumariamman temple at S.H.Colony, Ukkadam, on Sunday noon. Though he was rushed to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, doctors said that he was already dead. The Ukkadam police have registered a case based on the complaint lodged by Mahendran’s wife M. Maragathamani (33), also a contract worker of the Corporation.  

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.