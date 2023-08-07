Coimbatore Corporation contract sanitary workers, drivers temporarily call off strike

August 07, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Coimbatore

Conservancy workers, drivers and cleaners under the Coimbatore Corporation temporarily called off their strike on Monday after the Corporation Commissioner promised to pay sanitation workers ₹17,500, and drivers and cleaners ₹26,000 a month.

The protesters said that their decision to take out a black-flag procession from Anna Silai on Avinashi Road on August 10 was still on. The rally was against the Government Order 152 directing the Corporation to outsource the city’s solid waste management.

Earlier in the day, hundreds of drivers and cleaners parked the Corporation vehicles for waste collection and disposal on Corporation office premises and began a protest along with Samooga Needhi Katchi, demanding pay hike and permanency. They also opposed the civic body’s move to outsource solid waste management to a private company.

Subsequently, Commissioner M. Prathap held talks with their representatives.

Era. Tamilnadu Selvam, general secretary of Tamil Nadu Annal Ambedkar Scavengers General Employees Union, said that after discussion, the civic body promised to pay drivers ₹26,624. “After deducting ₹200 as ESI and ₹3,195 as PF, they are expected to receive ₹23,229 in hand every month now. Earlier, they were paid ₹17,500 and got ₹13,250 after deductions,” he said.

According to him, it was decided at the meeting that sanitary workers hired on contract basis would get ₹20,068 of which an ESI of ₹150 and PF of ₹2,408 will be deducted and workers will get ₹17,510 in hand. “Previously they got ₹12,200 without ESI or PF. We are unsure of the exact total salary apart from deductions for temporary sanitary workers due to irregular payments by contractor,” he said. He added that the Commissioner assured them to check the inconsistencies in payments by previous contractors.

The protesters told reporters the civic body guaranteed an additional paid weekly off on a rotational basis, regulate work hours to eight hours a day and regular dispersal of safety equipment for all.