Coimbatore Corporation constructs building violating rules

It did not get LPA clearance for multi-level car parking building on D.B. Road

Coimbatore Corporation could not open the multi-level car parking building on D.B. Road in Coimbatore for want of power connection. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Coimbatore Corporation that enforces rules related to building planning and construction finds itself on the wrong side of the law for constructing a building without approval.

This came to light a couple of months ago after the Corporation could not open the multi-level car parking building on D.B. Road for want of power connection.

When the civic body approached Tangedco for power connection, it was told that as per the Combined Development and Building Rules, 2019 it was supposed to furnish building completion certificate from the authority concerned – the Local Planning Authority (LPA).

The Corporation should have constructed the car parking building as per the approved plan to get the completion certificate. As it did not take the Authority’s planning permission, it had applied for one, the sources said.

The Corporation should have taken the Authority’s permission for constructing the multi-level car parking building 30 days prior to the start of construction, as per Sec. 58 of Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act, 1971. In this case the Corporation had approached the Authority after the construction of the building.

Consumer activist K. Kathirmathiyon, who had taken the Tangedco to court to issue power connection only for buildings with completion certificate, said the issue would not have come to light had the Tangedco approved the Corporation’s application for power connection.

Only the Tangedco’s insistence on building completion certificate had forced the civic body to knock on the LPA’s door. In the past, the Corporation had constructed several buildings without permission like the South Zone office in Kuniamuthur or Central Zone office on Huzur Road. But, it got away because there was no Combined Development and Building Rules and it easily got power connection, he said.

Even for the integrated bus stand it was constructing in Vellalore, the Corporation had not obtained the Local Planning Authority’s permission.

No government institution/department was exempt from taking planning permission from the authority concerned, he added.

Sources in the civic body said it had applied for planning permission to the LPA. The latter had raised a few queries which it was addressing.