Coimbatore Corporation conservancy workers undergo free master health check-up

June 20, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE

As part of the weekly health camps for Coimbatore Corporation conservancy workers, 750 employees in the South Zone underwent a free master health check-up at a private hospital on June 19 (Monday). Hospital Director Praveen Raj Palanivelu examined and gave medical advice to the workers. Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar, Corporation Commissioner M. Pratap, Deputy Commissioner K. Sivakumar, Corporation Council Central Zone Chairperson L. Meena Logu and Ward 67 Councilor S. Jayapradha Devi were present.

Corporation begins enumeration of street vendors

Coimbatore Corporation has begun a survey to identify those registered under the PM Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) in the city, a press release said here on Tuesday. The civic body requested roadside vendors to cooperate with the enumerators appointed to carry out the survey with documents such as Aadhaar card, voter ID, bank account details and ration card, said Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap in the release.