Coimbatore Corporation conservancy workers stage protest against outsourcing solid waste management

August 07, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Over a hundred conservancy workers on Monday staged a protest at the Coimbatore Corporation against its move to outsource solid waste management of the city to a private agency.

The Corporation Council on July 31 passed a resolution to outsource solid waste management. As per sources, the civic body is conducting a trial of the initiative in a ward in the city.

The protesters said they planned to take out a rally from Anna Silai to the Corporation office in Town Hall on August 10. “The workers will wear black badge for three days to show their objection to the move,” said L. Panneerselvan, a member of Samooga Neethi Katchi, heading the protest.

According to the protesters, there are over 7,500 workers under the Corporation including 4,153 conservancy workers, 640 domestic breeding checkers for dengue prevention, 500 drivers and vehicle cleaners and 2,357 permanent workers. Mr. Panneerselvan demanded that the contract workers must be made permanent and must be awarded equal pay.

The protesters also urged the civic body to pay them the salary without deductions for benefits.

P. Mani, a conservancy worker of Ward 24 in Vilankurichi since 2009, alleged, “We receive a monthly salary of ₹13,200. Roughly ₹500 is deducted fors PF (Provident Fund) and ESI (Employee State Insurance). We have not received any of these benefits, but are told to sign the acceptance form [for outsourcing solid waste management], which is unacceptable.”

According to Gunasekaran, a worker in Ward 18, “I have been working for 18 years on contract... even after repeated petitions, I was not made a permanent worker. Further, ₹759 per day is the minimum wage fixed for drivers, but this is not followed. A heavy-vehicle driver working under contract is paid only ₹450 which is insufficient. We demand equal pay for equal work.”

Commissioner M.Prathap said that as per labour laws, these deductions must be made in their salaries. A meeting would be arranged with the workers soon to sort this, he added.