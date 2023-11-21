ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore Corporation conservancy workers raise concern over additional duties assigned to them

November 21, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST

A petition submitted by the Tamil Nadu Annal Ambedkar Scavengers General Employees Union, highlights that approximately 70% of the permanent workers are nearing retirement age.

Avantika Krishna

Conservancy workers have been given additional duties, including maintaining of parks and public toilets, by Coimbatore Corporation. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Conservancy workers on the permanent rolls of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) have expressed concern about the additional responsibilities they have been tasked with. These duties encompass maintaining Corporation-run public toilets, Swacch Bharat Mission toilets, Corporation parks, Urban Primary Health Centres, and the premises of public libraries within the city.

Among the 2,000 permanent workers, 800 handle only the additional duties, while the remaining workforce is either engaged in waste collection or a combination of door-to-door collection and supplementary tasks.

T. Elango, a worker set to retire next year, said, “I initially had waste collection duties from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. However, for the past six months, I have been tasked with maintaining Corporation parks in two wards alongside my regular shift. Most of us assigned such responsibilities are aged 55 and above.”

A petition by the Tamil Nadu Annal Ambedkar Scavengers General Employees Union submitted to Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran said that approximately 70% of the permanent workers were nearing retirement age. These workers reported health issues, including diabetes, asthma, arthritis, poor eyesight, and other age-related ailments to the city sanitation officer in August this year.

According to the union and sanitation officials, contractors were given the responsibility of assigning personnel to uphold public infrastructure, including toilets and parks. However, due to payment problems and lack of job security, numerous contract workers declined the additional duties. A contract conservancy worker said, “We receive a meagre daily wage of ₹648.33, which is irregularly credited to our accounts. Given these circumstances, it’s unreasonable to expect us to take on extra responsibilities.”

However, Mr. Prabhakaran told The Hindu that, “Most of the workers have been shifted to contract work. They continue to remain under our payroll but will work with contractors, who are in charge of assigning duties. I will speak to them so that work distribution can be made better.”

