Coimbatore Corporation conducts grievances redress meeting

Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar receiving a petition from a resident at a grievances redress meeting at the Coimbatore Corporation main office on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

After an interlude of six years, when an elected member presided over a meeting to redress the public grievances, the Coimbatore Corporation resumed the weekly grievances redress meeting, chaired by Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar, here on Tuesday.

Petitions related to road facilities, birth and death certificates, drinking water and underground drainage were received on Tuesday, said a release.

Residents of S.P Nagar welfare association in Kavundampalayam submitted a petition seeking removal of encroachments on T.V.S Nagar road before the proposed road expansion. They also demanded drainage along the roadside and to reclaim the Open Space Reservation land in their area, which was allegedly occupied.

Residents of Subbulakshmi Nagar in ward 87 demanded storm water drainage facility in their locality. Due water stagnation during rain, the area had become breeding ground for mosquitoes, they said.

The Mayor alongside Corporation Deputy Commissioner M. Sharmila received 86 petitions from people. The petitions were sorted zone wise and the Mayor asked the respective zonal and department officials to redress the grievances at the earliest.