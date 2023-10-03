Coimbatore Corporation completes survey of unauthorised speed breakers

October 03, 2023 04:26 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - COIMBATORE

As a follow-up to the recent accident caused by an illegal speed breaker, which led to the death of a motorist, Coimbatore Corporation on Tuesday said it had completed a city-wide survey on speed breakers placed illegally by private entities.

“Engineers from across the city have collected data and the survey is complete. Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap will soon convene a meeting with them to devise an action plan to regulate it,” said S. Selvasurabhi, Deputy Commissioner.

Not only has the incident brought to light the dangers of poor road management, but also highlighted the need for a more comprehensive solution to this recurring issue. Motorists, especially those riding two-wheelers, have been facing difficulties travelling through the city for over a decade now. “New roads are often laid on top of existing humps. Then, a new bump is laid atop the road. This has created speed breakers of all shapes and sizes that are difficult to deal with,” said V. Rama Krishnan, a resident of Cheran ma Nagar for two decades.

N.R. Ravishankar, a Coimbatore-based RTI activist, has petitioned for the installation of speed breakers in the main junctions and inner roads of Cheran ma Nagar, where motorists can often be seen speeding. “Work is complete in the main junction near Hope College, but nothing is being done about the inner roads where traffic is usually high,” he said.

Contrary to this, the issue of speed breakers takes a different turn in areas like K. K. Pudur, Sai Baba Colony and Gandhipuram, where residential roads are narrow and uneven due to the laying of pipes for 24x7 drinking water supply to houses.

S. Ilango of Sai Baba Colony said, “The road does not have a speed breaker because the road in itself is bumpy and slows commuters down. Apart from this, it is hard to spot speed breakers during the night. As there are no reflectors, drivers use high beam headlights, making it hard for others to see.”

As per the guidelines issued by the Indian Road Congress (IRC), a hump that is 3.7 metres in width and 0.10 metre in height is considered an ideal speed breaker for the advised crossing speed of 25km per hour, for cars and two-wheelers. For bigger trucks, it is advised to add 1.5 metre-long ramps on the edges of the hump. Additionally, humps should be painted using black and white reflective paint, forming a chequered pattern that is easy to spot at night.

IRC has also stipulated that the distance between two humps should be between 100 and 150 metres. It is also required for sign boards to be installed 40 metres in advance of a speed breaker. “There is a lack of understanding of these norms among engineers and contractors who lay roads and humps. Requests for putting up speed breakers are sent to the ward councillor, who gets them installed with the ward engineer’s help,” said K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary, Coimbatore Consumer Cause.

While the Corporation has promised that there will be effective regulation of unauthorised speed breakers in the city, the actual plan of action is yet to be seen.