Coimbatore Corporation completes construction of majority of roads proposed since 2023

March 19, 2024 08:03 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Following a review meeting with engineers on Tuesday, Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran said that out of the 3,744 roads slated for construction in 2022 and 2023, around 2,407 have been completed. The remaining roads are at present under construction and would be finished within the next two months.

Mr. Prabhakaran attributed the delay in completing these roads to setbacks from contractors, citing labour shortage and defunct machinery. “However, inspections are being conducted to monitor progress and ensure quality standards. This is happening across all five zones in the city,” he said.

In a further development, the civic body has proposed 1,274 new roads in the 2024-2025 budget, with construction activities already beginning on 75% of them. Although these projects are still in their early stages, the authorities have expedited the pace of work with a target completion date set for May of this year.

As of now, the civic body’s focus is on scheme roads, the Commissioner said.

