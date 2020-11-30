Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner inspects model road work

Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner P. Kumaravel Pandian on Monday inspected the progress of model road work on D.B. Road and asked the sanitary wing officials to ensure that sewage did not stagnate in drains and rainwater in front of shops. He wanted them to spray larvicides and fog the streets to control mosquitoes, said a release from the civic body.

Earlier, he inspected the ₹ 24.36-crore work that the Corporation had undertaken to lay model road by providing utility ducts for power and telecom cables, drinking water and sewer lines and improving pedestrian pathways on D.B. Road, right from the Sukhrawarpet Road Junction to Cowley Brown Road Junction.

The release said the Commissioner also asked shopkeepers to not dump garbage or waste on road and instead hand it over only to conservancy workers in a segregated fashion.