Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner inspects COVID-19 Care Centre

: Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara on Tuesday inspected the COVID-19 Care Centre that the civic body had established at a wedding hall on the Singanallu-Uppilipalayam Road in Ward 64.

A release from the civic body said that he checked the facilities provided, number of beds the Corporation placed and other facilities.

Earlier, he visited the Urban Primary Health Centre in Udayampalayam in Ward 66 to check on the antenatal and postnatal treatment and care provided to women, the vaccinations administered there and other services provided there.

The release said he also checked the records to ensure that women registered received all government-given benefits. The Commissioner also visited a few houses in R.S. Puram (Ward 23) to check on the quality of service that the Corporation provided at doorstep to people in home isolation due to COVID-19.