Coimbatore Corporation commences ₹49 crore improvement project for Sanganur Canal

February 21, 2024 05:54 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has commenced works to develop the Sanganoor canal, stretching from Mettupalayam road to Sathyamangalam road, covering a distance of 2,300 metres, with an estimated budget of ₹49 crore.

A gabion wall spanning 208 metres along the canal has been completed, according to a statement released by the civic body. “Currently, 70% of the retaining wall work has been finished and construction is under way for a concrete retaining wall from 208 metres to 1,700 metres,” the press note read.

Furthermore, additional works including footpaths, cycle tracks, and other amenities are slated to commence shortly. As of now, works totalling approximately ₹25.69 crore have been completed.

