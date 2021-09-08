Coimbatore Corporation collects samples at random from school students, teachers

Coimbatore Corporation has started collecting swab samples from students, teachers and non-teaching in its schools.

The Corporation has embarked on the sample collection exercise ever since schools reopened on September 1, and students and teachers had turned positive in a few places in the State, said sources.

On the first day, the Corporation medical teams visited 27 schools to screen 4,083 students and teachers. On the second day it was 39 schools and 6,907 screenings, the third day 17 schools and 2,908 screenings and as of September 6, the Corporation teams had visited schools 113 times to screen 15,552 persons.

Of those screened none had turned COVID-19 positive but a teacher and 45 students had shown influenza like infection symptoms, the sources said and added that the Corporation had advised a person to remain in isolation until the test result was out.

Even as it went about collecting swab samples at random, the Corporation had asked the heads of schools to follow all the State government-given instruction to safely run schools like providing for sanitisers and ensuring that students used those before entering the campus, giving masks to those students who did not have one and screening them for temperature.

The sources said that the steps that the Corporation had taken in the run up the reopening of schools like holding parent-teacher meeting, conducting special vaccination camps for parents and vaccinating its teaching and non-teaching staff at schools had helped prevent the COVID-19 spread.

The Corporation was also collecting samples at random in colleges. In the last few days of sample collection, the Corporation had four students from three private colleges report COVID-19 positive.

As far as schools were concerned, the Corporation was facing objections from parents who had questioned managements on random sample collection. The Corporation was addressing the issue through the District Collector and Chief Education Officer.

As per the mandate the Corporation had received from the Government, it would collect samples at random in schools and through the Collector had asked the Chief Education Officer to write to school managements.