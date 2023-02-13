HamberMenu
Coimbatore Corporation collects over ₹ 5.13 crore tax in two days

February 13, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap during an inspection of the shopping complex at the Flower Market area on Saturday.

The Coimbatore Corporation collected over ₹ 5.13 crore tax during the special camp conducted on Saturday and Sunday.. According to sources, the Revenue Department officials of the civic body collected ₹ 3,76,96,078 on February 11 and ₹ 1,36,07,104 the next day — a total of ₹ 5,13,03,182 — as Vacant Land Tax (VLT), Solid Waste Management User Charges (SUC), non-tax dues and other categories. As per the data, the Corporation recorded 15,629 assessments in all zones.

Of this, 4,758 assessments were filed under property tax and ₹ 3,40,88,380 was collected. An official said that some assessments had been long-pending, even over 10 years. Compared to last year, the assessments registered under property tax are only slightly higher, but the total amount collected is up by roughly 80%, due to the revision in rates last year, the official added.

Under VLT, which is 60 paise per sq.ft, as per council resolution in 2017, 56 assessments were filed and ₹ 5,66,633 was collected. Likewise, 4,021 were filed under SUC and ₹ 10,55,799 was collected, 2,822 was filed for water supply and ₹ 3,149,500 was collected. Further, of the total, 61 assessments were registered under non-tax i.e rent from Corporation shop etc., and ₹ 12,77,443 was collected, and 1,576 as miscellaneous issuance of trade licence, community centres booking and ₹ 94,14,286.

As a part of the daily inspection, special camps for tax collection in 25 wards were held on the same days and the Department racked up ₹ 36,61724 on February 1, and the most amount was amassed from ward 56 i.e. Ondipudur (₹ 3,21,559). Similarly, on Day 2, the civic body had collected ₹ 28,96,320 with the maximum amount from ward 94 (Sundarapuram) — ₹ 2,20,921.

