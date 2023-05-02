HamberMenu
Coimbatore Corporation collects over ₹12 crore in property tax at special camps

May 02, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore Corporation collected over ₹12 crore in property tax through the special camps on April 29 and 30, according to data shared by the civic body.

On April 29, the officials collected ₹8.42 crore in property tax from 5,705 assessments in all zones and ₹4.15 crore from 4,042 assessments the following day - amounting to a total of ₹12.57 crore, the data revealed.

The officials collected ₹9.4 crore on April 29 and ₹4.64 on April 30 — a total of ₹14.04 crore in two days, including penalties, professional tax, water supply, deposit for water supply and underground drainage, vacant land tax, solid waste management user charges, non-tax dues and other categories. The Central Zone collected the highest amount - ₹4.29 crore - on both days.

