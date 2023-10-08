HamberMenu
Coimbatore Corporation collects 45% property tax as on September 30

October 08, 2023 11:33 am | Updated 09:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Avantika Krishna
Special camps were conducted by Coimbatore Corporation on October 8 to collect tax.

Special camps were conducted by Coimbatore Corporation on October 8 to collect tax. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Property tax collection in Coimbatore city stood at 45% as on September 30, which marks the end of the first half of the financial year 2023-24. Of the total demand of ₹396 crore,₹178 crorehas been collected, according to data provided by Coimbatore Corporation.

“Our target was about 40% and we have achieved that,” Assistant Commissioner for Revenue said. In September, the Corporation announced a tax rebate of 5% on payments made before month end. The deadline and rebate period, however, were extended to October 31. “We expect to collect another 15%-20% this month,” he said.

The collection for the first half of this year, in comparison to the same period in fiscal years 2021-22 (23.52%) and 2022-23 (38%) is higher. “We have seen higher payments especially after the announcement of the rebate. So, we think it has encouraged people to come forward and pay on time,” a Corporation official said.

To encourage people to make their tax payments, the Corporation has also been keeping its tax counters open on Sundays. At the same time, special tax camps are organised every weekend across the city.

Collection of tax on government buildings stood at 36.78% and that on property under litigation stood at 13.25% across five zones. The daily average of tax collection in special camps held every Sunday in September and October is ₹16.72 lakh.

On an average, the Corporation collects ₹4.5 crore in tax every day. “Special camps have helped us reach people better in each ward. Targets were given to bill collectors to collect at least 50% of the current outlay and we have been hitting the target,” the official said.

However, several tax payers have raised issues about the lack of payment options, which are currently confined to cheque or Demand Draft (DD). “I prefer to use UPI to pay for everything, but that is not accepted at the counters. I paid online only in my fourth attempt because the servers are down sometimes. So, there should be an option to pay tax through online modes at counters too,” said Surya Pratap, a tax payer in the city’s West Zone.

While 67% of tax payments were received offline, 33% was through the online payment portal. “Earlier, we were unable to get the receipts for UPI and card payments due to technical errors. We have resolved this and within a week’s time UPI and card payment facilities will be made available in all zonal offices and special camps,” the official said.

