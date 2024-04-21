GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Coimbatore Corporation clears V.C.V Road encroachment after 35 years

April 21, 2024 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
A team of Town Planning Officials of the Coimbatore Corporation demolished a privately-owned structure encroaching on V.C.V Street, a public road in Coimbatore, on Sunday.

A team of Town Planning Officials of the Coimbatore Corporation demolished a privately-owned structure encroaching on V.C.V Street, a public road in Coimbatore, on Sunday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation demolished a privately-owned structure that encroached on the Corporation public road - V.C.V Street off Dr. Krishnaswamy Mudaliar Road, on Sunday. The structure had been an encroachment since 1961.

As a result, the 40 feet of the road was reclaimed, opening up the Northern end of the road connecting to Dr. Krishnaswamy Mudaliar Road. The demolition was overseen by a Town Planning Officer (TPO), three Assistant TPOs, and over 50 staff members. 

This action is a response to petitions submitted by the Coimbatore Joint Action Committee of Voluntary Organizations and the Anti-Corruption Movement, Coimbatore District Unit, demanding swift action from D. Karthikeyan, the Secretary of Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department of Tamil Nadu.

The petitions were submitted following the Madras High Court’s dismissal of appeals made by private entities, who sought to stop the municipal authority from retrieving the 22-cent plot valued at ₹10 crores.

Following this, the CCMC issued an order to demolish the structure on April 1. However, shortly after a team of TPOs were put together for the task, the civic body retracted the order, citing the Lok Sabha election and Model Code of Conduct (MCC) as reasons for delaying action.

Residents living in lower-income households along Dr. Krishnaswamy Mudaliar Road said they welcomed the removal of the encroachment. Accessing R. S. Puram (located behind V.C.V Road) necessitated navigating through the congested Mettupalayam Road. Now, travelling to the other end of the road has become easier, they said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.