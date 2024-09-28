ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore Corporation clears encroachments along Raj Vaikkal

Published - September 28, 2024 07:53 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore Corporation carried out demolition works on encroachments along the Raj Vaikkal canal in Karumbukkadai, Coimbatore, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In an effort to restore the vital function of the Raj Vaikkal canal, the Coimbatore Corporation has initiated a drive to remove encroachments obstructing its flow. This canal plays a crucial role in channelling excess water from Periyakulam (Ukkadam Lake) to Kurichi Tank.

ADVERTISEMENT

The encroachment removal focused on a one-kilometre stretch in Ward 86, which was inspected by Corporation Commissioner Sivaguru Prabhakaran. Following the inspection, notices were issued to encroachers, and demolition works commenced on Friday, lasting two days. Around 20 houses had their encroached portions removed, with the value of the reclaimed land estimated at over ₹2 crore.

A senior official from the Town Planning Department stated, “We began this drive under the commissioner’s orders. After his inspection last month, a survey was conducted, and notices were sent to homeowners, giving them 15 days to clear the encroached area. We are now removing the encroachments and will proceed with desilting the canal.”

The official also noted that the survey for the Noyyal River is ongoing, with boundary markers being placed to identify the river’s limits within the corporation’s jurisdiction. “Soon, encroachments along the Noyyal will also be identified and demolished or cleared,” the official added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US