Coimbatore Corporation clears encroachments along Raj Vaikkal

Published - September 28, 2024 07:53 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau
Coimbatore Corporation carried out demolition works on encroachments along the Raj Vaikkal canal in Karumbukkadai, Coimbatore, on Saturday.

Coimbatore Corporation carried out demolition works on encroachments along the Raj Vaikkal canal in Karumbukkadai, Coimbatore, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In an effort to restore the vital function of the Raj Vaikkal canal, the Coimbatore Corporation has initiated a drive to remove encroachments obstructing its flow. This canal plays a crucial role in channelling excess water from Periyakulam (Ukkadam Lake) to Kurichi Tank.

The encroachment removal focused on a one-kilometre stretch in Ward 86, which was inspected by Corporation Commissioner Sivaguru Prabhakaran. Following the inspection, notices were issued to encroachers, and demolition works commenced on Friday, lasting two days. Around 20 houses had their encroached portions removed, with the value of the reclaimed land estimated at over ₹2 crore.

A senior official from the Town Planning Department stated, “We began this drive under the commissioner’s orders. After his inspection last month, a survey was conducted, and notices were sent to homeowners, giving them 15 days to clear the encroached area. We are now removing the encroachments and will proceed with desilting the canal.”

The official also noted that the survey for the Noyyal River is ongoing, with boundary markers being placed to identify the river’s limits within the corporation’s jurisdiction. “Soon, encroachments along the Noyyal will also be identified and demolished or cleared,” the official added.

