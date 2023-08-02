HamberMenu
Coimbatore Corporation clears encroachments, Aavin outlets in Gandhipuram town bus stand

August 02, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Encroachments being removed at the Gandhipuram town bus stand in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

Encroachments being removed at the Gandhipuram town bus stand in Coimbatore on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

The Coimbatore Corporation on Wednesday removed unlicensed shops and six Aavin outlets from the Gandhipuram town bus stand area for the second time this year. 

These businesses were found to be encroaching on the public space and selling tobacco products, according to Central Zone Assistant Town Planning Officer K. Sathya. As per orders from Commissioner M. Prathap, a total of 20 outlets were removed, including unauthorised tea shops, petty shops, mobile food carts, and Aavin centres, the officer said.

She said, “The Aavin outlets were authorised, but were found selling tobacco products. This could potentially impact a large number of individuals. So, the Commissioner ordered that these outlets be removed. A warning notice was given before the eviction and during the operation, the floors and walls of the shops were torn down, and the roofing sheets were removed.”

“The lease renewal of these shops inside the bus stand with private individuals is subject to question. There are plans to install surveillance cameras to prevent future encroachment during repairs and development work,” Ms. Sathya said.

She said, “First, the sellers who have put up permanent structures inside the stand need to be shifted, followed by the street vendors outside the premises. The process to identify a vending zone to accommodate all the vendors under one roof is on.”

On May 4, 90 encroachments were removed and the owners fined from ₹5,000 to ₹7,000, the then Assistant Town Planning Officer for Central Zone of the civic body A. Babu said.

