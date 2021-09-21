Coimbatore corporation cleans 36.12km drains in the last two days

Coimbatore

21 September 2021 23:51 IST

Coimbatore Corporation had in the last two days of the mass drain cleaning exercise cleaned drains for 36.12 km, Minister for Forests K. Ramachandran said here on Tuesday.

Since the start of the mass drain cleaning exercise on Monday, the civic body had cleaned 36.12 km drains in all the five zones. The exercise was a part of the State-wide programme the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department had launched to keep the drains cleaned before the arrival of North East Monsoon.

The exercise was in progress in all the urban local bodies in the State. In Coimbatore, he visited K.K. Pudur in Ward 11 to inspect the work to clean a drain measuring 600m.

The objective of the exercise, Mr. Ramachandran said, was to prevent inundation of low-lying areas, stagnation of rainwater, mix of sewage with rainwater and thereby control the spread of dengue or other vector-borne fever.

Sources in the Corporation said the officials in Ward 11 in West Zone had deployed two machines and around 30 workers to clean the drain that conveyed sewage from Ammasi Konar Street to the drain along Mettupalayam Road.

Former Councillor of the area R. Ravindraraj said the free flow of sewage in the drain was blocked because of growth of bushes. The Corporation workers were cleaning the drain by removing the bushes and silt. This would prevent inundation on the street.