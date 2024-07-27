Coimbatore Corporation clarifies Vellalore fire accident expense amid controversy

The Coimbatore Corporation has issued a breakdown of expenses incurred during the Vellalore dump yard fire accident that began on April 6, 2024, following scrutiny over the financial report presented at the ordinary council meeting on July 26, 2024.

The expenditure report had sparked controversy, particularly over the allocation of ₹27.52 lakh purportedly spent on tea and coffee for the firefighters. Critics questioned the justification for spending the amount over just 12 days, leading to widespread allegations of misuse of funds.

In response, the Coimbatore Corporation provided an explanation, detailing the significant costs associated with the emergency response. The Vellalore dumpyard, the largest in Coimbatore, handles waste from 7,000 streets across 100 wards. Given its size and the frequency of fire accidents, a permanent fire engine is stationed at the site to address such emergencies, the statement read.

The Corporation also clarified that the ₹27,51,678 reported includes not just beverages, but a broader range of expenses for food, tea, coffee, soft drinks, and fruits for the emergency personnel. Additional costs were also detailed: ₹18,29,731 for diesel, petrol, and gear oil; ₹52,348 for footwear; ₹1,82,900 for respiratory face masks; ₹23,48,661 for lorry rentals; and ₹5,05,000 for water tanker rentals.

The fire, which affected 50 acres, required substantial resources. On average, 13 fire engines with 14 personnel each operated daily, supported by 23 to 42 water trucks. Over the peak 12 days, 500 to 600 individuals—including firefighters, police, Corporation staff, and medical teams—worked round the clock in three rotating shifts to combat the blaze.

The Coimbatore Corporation emphasised that the expenditure also covered quality food, drinking water, buttermilk, and biscuits provided to the teams due to the extreme heat.

