Coimbatore Corporation clarifies on video pertaining to Muthunankulam lake

July 29, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A video depicting entry of a group of persons into an islet in Muthunankulam lake in the city went viral on Saturday, causing consternation among environmental activists.

The clipping suggested that the greenery on the islet, a nesting place for various species of birds, was being diluted by the group of persons who had seemingly reached the islet in a coracle.

However, it turned out that the Corporation was clearing the islet of overgrowth of prosopis juliflora. “We have planned to clear the weeds and plant native species on the islet,” Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said.

