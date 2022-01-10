Coimbatore

Coimbatore Corporation carries out special cleaning drive

Coimbatore Corporation workers engaged in a special cleaning drive on arterial roads in city making use of the complete lockdown on January 9, 2022.   | Photo Credit: Periasamy M

Capitalising on the complete lockdown enforced in the city on Sunday, the Coimbatore Corporation carried out a special cleaning drive on the city streets.

Five zones

Sources said based on Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara’s order, zonal sanitary officers in the five zones had deployed around 20 contractor workers a ward each to remove sand accumulated on road margins, medians and clear garbage dumped in the open.

The 2,000-odd contract conservancy workers went about cleaning all the major roads , including the arterial ones like Avinashi Road, Trichy Road, Thadagam Road, and Sathyamangalam Road. The Corporation also cleaned the Avinashi Road flyover using water sprayer to clean the parapet.

The sources said the workers, who otherwise only removed garbage on Sundays, were asked to clean roads as the lockdown had ensured near-zero vehicle movement.

Also, using the lockdown, the Corporation cleaned the T.K. Market, the sources said and added that the civic body hoped to clean markets and other important places, if the lockdown were to continue.


