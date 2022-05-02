Coimbatore Corporation cancels license to plumber
Coimbatore Corporation on Monday cancelled the license it had given to a plumber.
A release from the civic body said , R. Elayaraja was responsible for the delay in an applicant getting drinking water connection. The applicant had submitted his application on December 23, 2021 but the Corporation issued him orders only on March 30, 2022. The reason for the delay was the plumber, the release said..
