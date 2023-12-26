Coimbatore Corporation cancels lantern show at Valankulam; conservationists call it insufficient

December 26, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Amid concerns raised by wildlife conservationists regarding the potential disturbance to avian and aquatic species in Valankulam, Coimbatore Corporation has scrapped plans to release 20,000 Chinese and electric lanterns at the New Year’s event.

Surpriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary Environment Climate Change & Forests, Government of Tamil Nadu, told The Hindu, “After discussing with District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, it has been decided that the lanterns will not be used. The rest is up to the district administration to take a call on.”

However, conservationists argue that it is an insufficient measure to address the problem, as the civic body, in collaboration with a private entity, plans to proceed with 300 drones, a light and sound show featuring lasers, and food stalls along the lake, attracting thousands of people to the event. Sources said the event was being organised at ₹4 crore.

Coimbatore-based nature conservationist K. Mohanraj insists that any unnatural light or sound will disturb the birds. “The entire event should be cancelled as it may have a detrimental impact on the diverse species inhabiting Valankulam, a crucial spot for birds like Sandpipers, Northern pintails, Garganeys, Painted Stork, Grey and Purple Herons and Spot-billed Pelicans.

Mohanraj points out the significance of the lake, stating, “Though the tank is currently filled with water, submerging islets, birds can be seen roosting or resting,” he said.

Experts emphasise the dual threat of light and sound pollution and the potential harm caused by the large crowd expected at the event.

N. Sadiq Ali, founder of Wildlife and Nature Conservation Trust, underscores the challenge of controlling littering in and around the tank during such gatherings, posing a long-term threat to the ecosystem. “It is not easy to prevent people from littering and the clean up can take a long time. This will adversely affect birds that take shelter around the lake,” he said.

Experts say that biodiversity hotspots must be left undisturbed to preserve nature and the species that frequent these areas. Mr. Ali, echoing this sentiment, emphasises, “Such spots should be kept away from anthropogenic activities. When smart city works took place, we were hopeful for a wildlife boost. However, we were shocked to witness the tank area diminish and everything concretised. Moreover, boating in tanks should be halted to ensure the preservation of the ecosystem.”

Comparisons with events at other biodiversity lakes such as Srinagar’s Dal Lake and Bhubaneshwar’s Bindusagar Lake prompt questions about finding innovative ways for human and nature coexistence without endangering either side. Janani Iyer, a Chennai-based bird watcher and nature enthusiast, raises the critical query, “How are they able to do it without causing harm to fauna?” indicating the need for a balanced approach in organising events amid changing global dynamics.

Responding to these concerns, Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran said, “We have received many complaints that we will look into.”

