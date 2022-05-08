Coimbatore Corporation calls residents for vaccination to improve coverage

In the run up to the 29 th mega COVID-19 vaccination camp it held on Sunday, the Coimbatore Corporation had called residents to check their vaccination status.

In the last few days, the persons the civic body had engaged to check on vaccination status called over 22,000 persons for their second or booster dose vaccination. The Corporation was forced to call the city’s residents for vaccination because the population it ought to cover and had covered did not match, said the civic body sources.

As it entered into records the phone number of people who had taken their second dose vaccination, the percentage of population that had taken the second dose showed improvement. But the percentage of population who had taken their first dose and awaited their second dose did not show a decline.

It was then that the Corporation realised that there were many persons who had used one phone number while taking their first dose and were giving another while taking the second jab. This mismatch of numbers was the reason for the anomaly, the sources said and added that by calling people based on the phone numbers given at first dose, the Corporation was trying to correlate the data to bring out the correct figure, the sources explained.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the workers the Corporation had deployed for the camp had vaccinated 12,093 persons – 663 persons took their first dose, 5,556 second dose, 4,844 booster shot, 145 youth in the 15-18 category and 885 children in the 12 to 14 age group, the sources said.

The Corporation had deployed 332 teams, each of which had conducted camps at three different places during the vaccination window period, the sources said and added that a team that had set up a camp between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. would move to another predetermined spot between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and the same team would shift to the third predetermined spot between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.