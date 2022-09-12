Coimbatore Corporation calls for expression of interest to operate food kiosks along tanks

A food outlet along the promenade of Valankulam tank in Coimbatore.. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

Coimbatore Smart City Limited, a special purpose vehicle formed by the Coimbatore Municipal Corporation, has called for expression of interest to operate food kiosks along the promenade of three tanks in the city that were developed under the Smart Cities Mission.

ADVERTISEMENT

The civic body has called for tenders from reputed food kiosk operators to operate outlets in Ukkadam Periyakulam, Valankulam, and Selvachinthamani tanks. The applicant has to be a reputed regional or traditional brand with at least one existing operational store for the past three financial years.

The applicant has to possess relevant recognition certificates from the statutory bodies, with a minimum turnover of ₹ 50 lakh per annum. The expression of interest has been called for eight kiosks at Valankulam tank, two kiosks under the flyover at Valankulam, four at Ukkadam Periyakulam tank, and six at Selvachinthamani tank.

Tenders have also been called for four office spaces, 160 sq. ft each, under the flyover in Valankulam. The civic body has fixed monthly rent according to the area of the kiosk. The applicants can submit the expression of interest to the civic body till 3 p.m on September 15, the document noted.