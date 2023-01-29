ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore Corporation calls for expression of interest from private agencies to maintain tanks

January 29, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore Corporation has decided to involve private agencies for maintenance of tanks developed under the Smart Cities Mission.. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

The Coimbatore Corporation has decided to involve private agencies to maintain the infrastructure created at seven water bodies in the city under the Smart Cities Mission.

The beautification and development works of seven tanks, including Ukkadam Periyakulam, Selvachinthamani, Valankulam, Selvampathy, Kumarasamy, Krishnampathy, and Kurichikulam, on the banks of River Noyyal, are going on under the Smart Cities Mission at a cost of ₹262.53 crore.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said nearly 90% of the works, such as laying walking tracks around the tanks, setting up food service kiosks, and play areas for children, are over.

Meanwhile, the civic body has sought expression of interest from private agencies to maintain the infrastructure created in the tanks.

“Private agencies with prior experience in maintaining public spaces and leisure spots can come forward and present their ideas. Under this arrangement, the civic body will not pay any amount to the private agency for maintenance. Instead, the agency will get advertisement rights in certain areas,” said Mr. Prathap.

After scrutinising the expression of interest, the Corporation will shortlist the agencies, probably within a month. A team of Corporation officials will inspect the areas periodically to check for maintenance and ensure accountability.

In a year, the Corporation incurs ₹8 crore for maintenance of these tanks, which can be saved under this arrangement. Though the footfalls to Periyakulam and Valankulam have been high after the introduction of boating facilities, the local body has no plans of collecting an entrance fee from people who visit the tanks, he added.

