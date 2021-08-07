Coimbatore Corporation begins work to stop sewage mixing with water in Poonga Nagar

Coimbatore

07 August 2021 00:33 IST

The residents were receiving contaminated water for the last eight months

In the past eight months, the residents of Poonga Nagar in Ukkadam have a set routine to collect and store the water the Coimbatore Corporation supplied. They would let out the water for about two to three hours and only thereafter start collecting the water. They would, however, not use the stored water for cooking or drinking but only bathing.

This is because the Corporation had been supplying water contaminated with sewage, said M.I. Nizamudeen, a resident of Poonga Nagar Second Street. “The Corporation supplies water once a week or about 10 days. We wait for a couple of hours until the sewage is flushed out of the drinking water supply system to begin collecting it. And, the collected water is used only for bathing and that too after boiling it,” Mr. Nizamudeen said

For cooking and drinking needs, the residents buy water cans.

The residents took up the issue several times with the Corporation officials concerned. On two occasions the Corporation responded by sending workers to stop the contamination, but the relief was short lived, complained N.I. Jalaludeen, a resident and civic activist.

“The workers came, dug a pit or two and after a few hours said they had arrested the contamination. But the relief was only till the next water supply,” he recalled.

During the last supply on Thursday too Corporation supplied water contaminated with sewage, he said and added that the odour of the contaminated water was unbearable.

After taking up once again with the Corporation on Thursday, the civic body had begun work to stop the contamination.

Corporation engineers said initial investigation revealed that the contamination of the Pilloor water supplied to the area from the service reservoir (overhead tank) in Town Hall was elsewhere and not in the locality or happening at multiple places.

A Corporation official said sewage from broken underground drainage pipelines was entering the drinking water pipeline through a leak or crack. The Corporation was looking at replacing the pipeline in the area under the 24x7 drinking water supply scheme. The residents said they wanted the Corporation to complete the work before the next cycle so that they could start getting clean water.