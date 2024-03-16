GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore Corporation begins work on floating solar plant project at Ukkadam

March 16, 2024 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore Corporation, in its 2024-2025 budget, had mentioned the installation of a floating solar plant at Ukkadam. This project, for which the foundation stone was laid on Friday, constitutes phase-II of the existing solar project taken up by the civic body last year.

The corporation, in partnership with the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, kickstarted the solar power project at a cost of ₹14.5 crore with a capacity to produce 154 kw of solar panels. 50% of the projects cost is being covered by the partners. The civic body will mobilise the rest of the funds through ‘Namakku Naame’ scheme. This is the third phase of the capaCITIES project by SADC in Coimbatore.

“The initiative is part of the Corporation’s commitment towards harnessing solar energy to meet the city’s power demands while reducing carbon emissions. This is to align with global sustainability goals,” a senior corporation official said.

So far, there are two floating solar plant projects in the city.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.