Coimbatore Corporation begins work on floating solar plant project at Ukkadam

March 16, 2024 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore Corporation, in its 2024-2025 budget, had mentioned the installation of a floating solar plant at Ukkadam. This project, for which the foundation stone was laid on Friday, constitutes phase-II of the existing solar project taken up by the civic body last year.

The corporation, in partnership with the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, kickstarted the solar power project at a cost of ₹14.5 crore with a capacity to produce 154 kw of solar panels. 50% of the projects cost is being covered by the partners. The civic body will mobilise the rest of the funds through ‘Namakku Naame’ scheme. This is the third phase of the capaCITIES project by SADC in Coimbatore.

“The initiative is part of the Corporation’s commitment towards harnessing solar energy to meet the city’s power demands while reducing carbon emissions. This is to align with global sustainability goals,” a senior corporation official said.

So far, there are two floating solar plant projects in the city.