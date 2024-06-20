GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coimbatore Corporation begins setting up EV charging station at VOC park

Updated - June 20, 2024 06:25 pm IST

Published - June 20, 2024 04:20 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
An electric vehicle charging point in the VOC Park area in Coimbatore.

An electric vehicle charging point in the VOC Park area in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Coimbatore Corporation has begun setting up an electric vehicle (EV) charging station at VOC Park area in the city. One unit has been readied, according to the civic body.

This initiative is part of a larger project announced by the civic body in April 2023 to establish 20 EV charging stations across the city.

The plan includes three stations in R.S. Puram, two each on Avinashi Road, VOC Park area, Valankulam, and Kalapatti, and one each in Saravanampatti, near Brookfields Corporation parking, Singanallur, Tidel Park, Gandhipuram Cross Cut Road, Periyakulam, and Thudiyalur.

At present, a charging point has been installed in the VOC Park area, but it has not yet begun operations. The civic body has also put up posters on nearby walls to indicate where cars can halt for charging.

The total cost of the project was estimated to be around ₹20 crore, a senior official of the Corporation said.

These stations will provide 24/7 charging facilities for four-wheelers along with maintenance support. All charging stations can be found using the Tata Power EZ Charge app, which also allows for remote vehicle charging monitoring and e-payments. Vehicles can be charged up to 80% in an hour.

A civic body official said the initiative, which has taken over a year to implement, aims to accelerate the transition to clean mobility in line with the Central government’s National Electric Mobility Mission Plan by developing EV charging infrastructure.

