Coimbatore Corporation begins removing illegal posters plastered across the city

The Coimbatore Corporation, on Tuesday, began removing unauthorised posters plastered on walls across the city.

The drive, being conducted in collaboration with the city police, is aimed at removing posters on walls along Avinashi Road, Mettupalayam Road, Trichy Road, and Sathyamangalam Road.

A significant number of political posters were found on Big Bazar Street near the main Corporation office, extending to Lanka Corner close to the Coimbatore junction railway station.

These posters have been put up by both private entities and political parties on the compound walls of public offices and in the parking area of the railway station.

A senior official from the Corporation’s Town Planning Department said, “We have identified several areas where posters need to be removed. Our current focus is on highways and main roads, and later, we will address Kamarajar Road, Sri Ramakrishna College Road, and other locations.”

Following this, the civic body plans to extend the effort to smaller streets with the assistance of ward councillors.

Last year, the Corporation conducted a similar drive, but failed to implement measures to stop the practice of sticking posters on walls. This time, the Corporation plans to impose fines ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹20,000 on organisations found guilty of putting up posters.

“By imposing fines, we hope to reduce this practice,” the official added.

In 2021-2022, the civic body also undertook a beautification project on select walls and flyovers to discourage pasting of posters. A resident noted, “This initiative has been effective in some areas, and the civic body should consider expanding it. However, fines might only offer a short-term solution.”

