ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore Corporation begins preparation for monsoon

Updated - June 22, 2024 06:34 pm IST

Published - June 22, 2024 05:30 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore Corporation has initiated preparations for the Southwest monsoon with the primary focus on cleaning and desilting the city’s drainage systems to prevent waterlogging in low-lying areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

The measures were discussed during a meeting held by Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran at Kalai Arangam, R.S. Puram, on Friday evening.

Several teams have been deployed across the city’s five zones, with a separate team for a few additional areas, to oversee the desilting of drains. The teams also include sanitation workers in each ward, who have been instructed to clean drains, especially in populous areas where clogging is excessive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, the Corporation is repairing potholes and damaged road sections to ensure smooth vehicular movement and reduce the risk of accidents caused by waterlogged roads. Public buildings, including schools and hospitals, are being inspected for structural issues needing immediate attention. So far, around 120 trees have been pruned to prevent damage from falling trees during heavy winds and rains.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

However, several residents note that silt removed from drains and overgrown grass removed around the drains are left in the open, with disposal taking a few days to occur. “Unless disposal is done immediately, waste spreads on the road due to vehicles and dogs,” said K. Sumitha, a resident of Vadavalli.

While instructions have been given to workers to also dispose of the silt and waste immediately, waste collection trucks take time to collect. “We will see what can be done,” a senior official said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US