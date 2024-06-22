GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coimbatore Corporation begins preparation for monsoon

Updated - June 22, 2024 06:34 pm IST

Published - June 22, 2024 05:30 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore Corporation has initiated preparations for the Southwest monsoon with the primary focus on cleaning and desilting the city’s drainage systems to prevent waterlogging in low-lying areas.

The measures were discussed during a meeting held by Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran at Kalai Arangam, R.S. Puram, on Friday evening.

Several teams have been deployed across the city’s five zones, with a separate team for a few additional areas, to oversee the desilting of drains. The teams also include sanitation workers in each ward, who have been instructed to clean drains, especially in populous areas where clogging is excessive.

Additionally, the Corporation is repairing potholes and damaged road sections to ensure smooth vehicular movement and reduce the risk of accidents caused by waterlogged roads. Public buildings, including schools and hospitals, are being inspected for structural issues needing immediate attention. So far, around 120 trees have been pruned to prevent damage from falling trees during heavy winds and rains.

However, several residents note that silt removed from drains and overgrown grass removed around the drains are left in the open, with disposal taking a few days to occur. “Unless disposal is done immediately, waste spreads on the road due to vehicles and dogs,” said K. Sumitha, a resident of Vadavalli.

While instructions have been given to workers to also dispose of the silt and waste immediately, waste collection trucks take time to collect. “We will see what can be done,” a senior official said.

Coimbatore / civic infrastructure

