ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore Corporation begins drive to impound stray cattle

December 24, 2022 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Corporation would continue the drive across the city, says Commissioner

The Hindu Bureau

A cattle being loaded on to a truck at Ukkadam in Coimbatore city on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

After an increase in the number of complaints from the residents and commuters of Coimbatore city, the Corporation on Saturday started a drive to impound stray cattle.

Commuters raised the issue of stray cattle on the roads, particularly on the Mettupalayam road, attributing it to the presence of Anna and M.G.R. vegetable markets. Residents added that the cattle were attracted to the vegetable waste generated from the market and strayed on the roadsides, creating traffic congestion.

Based on the instruction from Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap, the Corporation staff from the health and veterinary departments started the drive from Ukkadam as the civic body got a new vehicle to lift heavy animals.

The staff impounded five stray cattle roaming on the road, obstructing vehicle movement. A Corporation official said a few persons claimed ownership of the cattle and took them to their houses.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The V.O.C Park Zoo that remains shut would host the impounded animals for a brief period. Mr. Prathap said the owners could claim the custody of the cattle after paying a fine of ₹10,000 to the Corporation Zoo Director cum Veterinary Officer.

If there were no owners to claim the cattle for a week, the animal would be sent to g oshalas (cattle shelters), said the Commissioner, and added that the administration would continue to conduct drives across the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US