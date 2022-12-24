Coimbatore Corporation begins drive to impound stray cattle

December 24, 2022 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

After an increase in the number of complaints from the residents and commuters of Coimbatore city, the Corporation on Saturday started a drive to impound stray cattle.

Commuters raised the issue of stray cattle on the roads, particularly on the Mettupalayam road, attributing it to the presence of Anna and M.G.R. vegetable markets. Residents added that the cattle were attracted to the vegetable waste generated from the market and strayed on the roadsides, creating traffic congestion.

Based on the instruction from Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap, the Corporation staff from the health and veterinary departments started the drive from Ukkadam as the civic body got a new vehicle to lift heavy animals.

The staff impounded five stray cattle roaming on the road, obstructing vehicle movement. A Corporation official said a few persons claimed ownership of the cattle and took them to their houses.

The V.O.C Park Zoo that remains shut would host the impounded animals for a brief period. Mr. Prathap said the owners could claim the custody of the cattle after paying a fine of ₹10,000 to the Corporation Zoo Director cum Veterinary Officer.

If there were no owners to claim the cattle for a week, the animal would be sent to g oshalas (cattle shelters), said the Commissioner, and added that the administration would continue to conduct drives across the city.