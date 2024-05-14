Coimbatore Corporation begins desilting Sanganoor canal, looks to cover 20-km stretch by June

The Coimbatore Corporation, which began de-weeding and desilting of Sanganoor canal this week, aims at covering a 20-km stretch of the canal by June in anticipation of the monsoon season.

The civic body has finished work along a 5.5-km segment of the canal, with 14.5-km remaining to be covered. Seven de-weeding and desilting machines are deployed for the task.

The 5.5-km section is located in Kavundampalayam within the West Zone, extending from Mettupalaym Road to Edayarpalayam. Further, there is a 3.5-km stretch between Kurichi Lake and Kurichi anicut, formerly referred to as the Kolar check dam. The civic body also plans to work on desilting the stretch between the two points.

The project includes revitalising small drains throughout the North, South, East, and West zones. “Initially, our focus will be on removing accumulated garbage from the canals and drains, to ensure unobstructed water flow. Following this, we will proceed with de-weeding and desilting of the canal beds. Working in the Northern zone is relatively easier as most stretches of the canal are dry,” Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran said.

Further, the Commissioner conducted a field inspection of the Kuniyamuthur anicut, which connects to Ukkadam Lake. “We will also desilt the channels near the city’s lakes to prevent flooding or water wastage during monsoon,” Mr. Prabhakaran said.

In October 2023, the civic body announced that it had completed 30% of the rejuvenation works along a 11-km stretch of the canal, at ₹49 crore. However, the work was halted when assistance was requested from the city police to remove approximately 3,000 encroachments along the canal’s banks. Following this, bunds were planned to be constructed in regions lacking them.

