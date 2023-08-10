Coimbatore Corporation begins desilting channel connected to Muthannan Kulam

August 10, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore Corporation began desilting a channel connected to the Muthannan Kulam after orders from the Commissioner recently.

Works worth ₹20 lakh covers 320-metre portion of the 1.25-km-long main channel carrying surplus water from Kumarasamy Tank (Muthannan Kulam) in Ward 73 to the Selvachinthamani Tank, sources in the civic body said.

According to an engineer in the civic body, the silt, which is about five-feet-deep now, accumulated in the channel for about 40 years, has blocked the passage. The channel carries stormwater from Ponnaiahraja Puram, Royappapuram, the backside of AKS Nagar, Ramakrishnapuram, Ganga Garden, Brinda Garden and Globus Nakshatra Apartment.

Over the years, urbanisation on both sides of the channel increased, blocking the passageways through which workers accessed the tank for cleaning with earthmovers, the engineer said.

“Sewage from the households, through the drain pipes the residents laid illegally, mix with the stormwater drain flowing into its stream. Waste discarded by people across the smaller channels connected to this channel accumulates in this area,” he said.

Commissioner M. Prathap, while inspecting the location, ordered local authorities to make arrangements to take the earthmovers through the vacant plots belonging to private individuals. He also ordered workers to demolish the illegally raised compounds alongside the waterway.

“Accordingly, the desilting work began on August 4 and it is expected to be completed in ten days,” the engineer said.