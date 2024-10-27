GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coimbatore Corporation begins clearing medical waste dumped illegally

Updated - October 27, 2024 09:51 pm IST - Coimbatore

Sibi Sreevathson T.C.
Earthmovers and lorries clearing medical waste at a private site along Eachanari-Chettipalayam Road in Coimbatore.

Earthmovers and lorries clearing medical waste at a private site along Eachanari-Chettipalayam Road in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Responding to long-standing complaints from residents, the Coimbatore Corporation began clearing over 200 tonnes of illegally dumped medical and bio-hazardous waste originating from Kerala on Sunday.

The waste, initially disposed of at a private site on the Eachanari-Chettipalayam Road, is being processed through bio-mining, and the Corporation charging ₹730 per tonne for bio-mining.

Coimbatore’s Salem-Kochi highway turns dumping ground for healthcare facilities in Kerala

K.S. Mohan, Secretary of the Kurichi-Vellalore Pollution Prevention Action Committee, said, “We visited the site and demanded an immediate halt to the loading and transportation. We oppose any dumping at Vellalore dump yard, and now waste from another state is even more objectionable.”

Citing Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) standards, Mr. Mohan emphasised the need for accountability: “According to CPCB SOPs, a reverse tracking system should be implemented alongside the Polluters Pay Principle (PPP). A criminal case must be filed against both the waste collection firm and the waste generators, with a ₹10 lakh fine imposed on each party.”

Mr. Mohan further highlighted that while the Corporation charges for bio-mining, it also bears transportation costs. “The Corporation has to pay ₹3,150 per tonne to Southern Solid Waste Management Services, which is currently handling the transport,” he noted.

Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabakaran explained, “This waste was illegally dumped three years ago, and a criminal case was lodged against those involved. Given repeated complaints from local residents, we are now clearing the waste from the private site. By Sunday evening, around 75 tonnes had already been removed.”

To prevent further incidents of cross-border waste dumping, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board has assigned a specialised team, while police have intensified vehicle checks at the state border, the Commissioner added.

Published - October 27, 2024 09:50 pm IST

